Minimal plowing scheduled for Christmas Day

Heavy snow is in the forecast, with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Storm Warning until 5 a.m. Saturday — Christmas Day.

Summit County Public Works Director Derrick Radke said Wednesday the county’s plow drivers will be out as usual on Christmas Eve, but will be doing abbreviated duty on Saturday.

“It's the day everybody should be home with their family. Our guys are planning, with this storm that's predicted, we will go out. But it'll be more like mid-morning, everybody will make one pass through their areas, and then go home to be with their families. And then we'll pop out at four o'clock on Sunday morning and clean up everything,” Radke said. “So please drive safe, be patient and have a great Christmas.”

Radke said if the storm turns into a blizzard and the conditions warrant it, the plows will likely be out for another pass on Saturday evening.

In Wasatch County, all public works employees will be on call Christmas Day, according to a public works official, and the department will determine then whether the drivers will be called in to plow the roads.