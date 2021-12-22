© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Featured

Minimal plowing scheduled for Christmas Day

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published December 22, 2021 at 4:09 PM MST
snow plow.jpg
Summit County
/
Summit County snowplow drivers are planning to do one pass mid-morning Saturday and then come back out around 4 a.m. Sunday to finish cleaning up after an expected snowstorm. The county's public works director said crews may do another pass on Saturday evening if the storm turns into a blizzard.

Saturday will be Christmas Day for Summit County’s snowplow drivers, too, and the county’s public works director said crews will be doing light duty to spend time with their families.

Heavy snow is in the forecast, with the National Weather Service issuing a Winter Storm Warning until 5 a.m. Saturday — Christmas Day.

Summit County Public Works Director Derrick Radke said Wednesday the county’s plow drivers will be out as usual on Christmas Eve, but will be doing abbreviated duty on Saturday.

“It's the day everybody should be home with their family. Our guys are planning, with this storm that's predicted, we will go out. But it'll be more like mid-morning, everybody will make one pass through their areas, and then go home to be with their families. And then we'll pop out at four o'clock on Sunday morning and clean up everything,” Radke said. “So please drive safe, be patient and have a great Christmas.”

Radke said if the storm turns into a blizzard and the conditions warrant it, the plows will likely be out for another pass on Saturday evening.

In Wasatch County, all public works employees will be on call Christmas Day, according to a public works official, and the department will determine then whether the drivers will be called in to plow the roads.

Featured
Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer