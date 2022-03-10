© 2022 KPCW

State reports new Summit County COVID death

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published March 10, 2022 at 2:19 PM MST
Masks are mostly off and cases of COVID have dropped – but the state reported 24 new deaths today, including a Summit County resident.

Summit County’s 23rd COVID death since the pandemic began was a woman between 65 and 85 years old. Utah Department of Health information did not include whether she was hospitalized at the time of her death.

Of the 24 deaths Utah reported Thursday, eight occurred more than a month ago. The state health department regularly adds to its pandemic statistics that way as cause of death information isn’t always immediately known or available.

Statewide, 4,518 Utahns have lost their lives to COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Both case counts and hospitalizations have trended downward over the past month as the omicron wave dissipates.

Summit County this month moved from the high to moderate transmission level. Health officials continue to urge vaccination and boosters for those who haven’t already gotten them.

Michelle Deininger
