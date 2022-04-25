Pinebrook multi-unit housing project goes to planning commission

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission has a packed agenda for its meeting Tuesday. There’s a discussion about adding multi-family housing to the business park near Quinn’s Junction, an application for a residential treatment facility in Highland Estates and a proposal to turn tennis courts in lower Pinebrook into 22 townhomes.

The meeting will be held on Zoom and is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Here is a link to the meeting.

First up is the discussion regarding the Park City Business Park, which is off the U.S. 40 frontage road on the opposite side of the highway from Park City Hospital. According to the county, that area has businesses including a concrete plant, a gun range and a towing business. An owner of one of the lots in the business park wants to build a mixed-use project with businesses on the ground floor and homes above.

The plans call for bigger buildings than are allowed, and to do that the applicant is applying to change the requirements of the zone that governs the business park. According to the county, that 141 acres is the only area in the county zoned as “service commercial.”

The applicant is seeking to expand the height limit in the zone from 32 feet to 45 feet and to reduce the required distance between buildings and property boundaries.

The item is scheduled for a work session, meaning the planning commission won’t make an official decision. For the next two items on the agenda, however, the commission is inviting public comments and may take action.

First, starting at or after 6 p.m., is a proposal for a group home in the Highland Estates neighborhood. The property, near the intersection of Old Ranch Road and Highland Drive, previously housed an assisted living facility.

The application calls for up to 32 clients, double the number of bedrooms on site. According to a report prepared by county staffers, the planning commission cannot deny a permit for the facility simply because it’s going to be used as a group home.

The commission may, however, impose conditions on the project to offset impacts it might have in its neighbors. Those could include limiting the number of clients allowed or requiring additional parking or light-reduction measures, for example.

The final item on the agenda is the proposed affordable housing project in Pinebrook. The 1.11-acre site, now home to two tennis courts, is across from the Park City Day School on Pinebrook Road.

The decision is a legislative one, meaning the planning commission and, ultimately, the Summit County Council have wide latitude to accept or reject it. The applicant is proposing to limit who can live in the townhomes to those who earn 80% of the area’s median income or less.

According to Summit County, 80% of this year’s AMI equals a household income of nearly $75,000 for one person, or nearly $107,000 for a family of four.

According to a letter from the site’s owner, he is proposing to make the townhomes more affordable than that, with what he calls a “strong mix” of 60% AMI units and some at 30%. That’s an income range for one person of about $28,000-$56,000.

The application doesn’t include numbers about how many units would be offered at what cost, nor whether the developer will rely on federal tax credits to build the project.