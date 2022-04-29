© 2022 KPCW

Man accused of rigging house to explode pleads to lesser charge, receives time served

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published April 29, 2022 at 4:51 PM MDT
Summit County prosecutors dismissed charges against the man who was accused of rigging his Tollgate Canyon home to explode last November. On Monday, the man pleaded no contest to a lesser charge and was given credit for serving 36 days in jail.

The most serious charges against former Tollgate Canyon resident Gary Lee Jamieson were dismissed before they went to trial. Prosecutors had alleged Jamieson rigged his home to explode. A defense attorney, meanwhile, said no explosion happened and the car batteries and other elements of the supposed contraption had more innocent explanations.

Jamieson pleaded no contest to electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor. He had been accused of sending threatening messages to his wife.

Jamieson was ordered to complete 12 months of court probation, serve 36 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, pay a $500 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. He was also given a suspended sentence of 144 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed with prejudice the charges related to the alleged explosive contraption, meaning those charges cannot be brought again.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander Cramer

Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
