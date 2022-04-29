Man accused of rigging house to explode pleads to lesser charge, receives time served

The most serious charges against former Tollgate Canyon resident Gary Lee Jamieson were dismissed before they went to trial. Prosecutors had alleged Jamieson rigged his home to explode. A defense attorney, meanwhile, said no explosion happened and the car batteries and other elements of the supposed contraption had more innocent explanations.

Jamieson pleaded no contest to electronic communication harassment, a class B misdemeanor. He had been accused of sending threatening messages to his wife.

Jamieson was ordered to complete 12 months of court probation, serve 36 days in jail with credit for 36 days served, pay a $500 fine and to complete other standard terms and conditions. He was also given a suspended sentence of 144 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed with prejudice the charges related to the alleged explosive contraption, meaning those charges cannot be brought again.