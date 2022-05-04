Tree ring study shows local drought worst since Dust Bowl and 1630s, water supplier says

Seated at a broad table in a lecture hall, the leaders of the Snyderville Basin’s largest water providers gave a status report Monday evening about local water supplies.

The drought was a constant background to their comments. Darren Hess, an assistant general manager of the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, discussed the cuts coming from Weber Basin, including those to indoor drinking water. A Park City official said the city would lead by example in reducing water use, and the Mountain Regional Water District described its drought reserve fund and other steps it was taking to conserve water.

All of the water companies, including the Summit Water Distribution Company, discussed the importance of planning for the future, but said they had enough water to meet demand.

Hess said Weber Basin worked with researchers to study historical water levels by examining tree rings dating back to the Middle Ages. The results appeared to show 2022 water storage was at a level not seen since the Dust Bowl in the 1930s and, before that, the 1630s, apparently another very dry period.

“We definitely want to be careful with our water resources, use them appropriately, make sure we have some water left over for drinking next year in case we find ourselves in a similar situation,” Hess said. “We definitely can't sell ourselves short in terms of drinking water supplies for next year, in case the drought continues.”

Park City Public Works Director Clint McAffee said the city’s sources are projected to meet demand well into the future. And that’s assuming demand continues to rise. McAffee said water use in Park City is actually dropping.

“And so one thing to note is the last year, 2021, was, I think, the second or third lowest year in the 22 data points we have up here,” McAffee said. “So demand is dropping both on an annual basis and a peak day basis.”

Jason Christensen, the city’s water resources manager, said that reduction was likely helped by the city’s efforts to promote water conservation. Christensen said those efforts include measuring and monitoring water use, detecting leaks and charging more for water if more is used.

He also said the city is requesting residents limit watering to twice per week. A city ordinance already restricts watering to every other day.

“We're also going to lead by example with city facilities. So there will be brown patches on the municipal golf course and different city maintained grass,” Christensen said. "It's not because our team doesn't want to keep that green. It's because they recognize the severity of the drought that we're in now.”

There were two questions from the audience about incentives for turning turf lawns into less water-intensive landscaping. Lisa Hoffman, Mountain Regional’s assistant general manager, said the district has earmarked some funding for an incentive program. But she suggested the district may need to use its drought reserve fund to help offset losses from customers buying less water.

According to the May water supply outlook from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, water levels are approaching normal for the water year that began in October, but are not high enough to offset previous deficits.

Soils are wetter than normal, though, and scientists hope this will mean more water will flow into reservoirs than soak back into the soil. The report says the state’s reservoirs are 58% full, which is down 10% from this time last year.