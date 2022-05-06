© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Solder Hollow swings into summer with sports programs

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM MDT
SOLDIER HOLLOW NORDIC CENTER logo.png

Solder Hollow Nordic Center heats up for the season with programs this summer ranging from kids’ day camps to an Olympic Biathlon experience.

Solder Hollow, located in Midway and best known for the 2002 Olympic cross-country ski competition, is also a summer destination. There are 12 miles of beginner to intermediate trails that wind through the Wasatch mountains.

This summer the park is offering activities for all ages. For kids ages 6-11, the summer adventure day camp is a chance to unplug and reconnect with the outdoors on foot or bikes. That runs Monday through Friday from 8:30 – 11:30 am. Starting on June 13th. Registration is now open.

For those interested in sharpening mountain bike skills, there are classes for beginner to intermediate riders starting May 14th. It will focus on body positions, footwork, balance and how to develop an all-around better biking experience. Reservations are required.

If mountain biking isn’t in the cards, there’s a Gold and Silver Biathlon experience on the course used in the 2002 Olympics. It puts people on the firing line shooting a .22 caliber Anschutz rifle – similar to what is used in modern Olympic games - with up to 8 people in a group. There’s also an option to compete, with safety briefing and range orientation beforehand. Participants must be 10 years of age. Reservations are required.

As a kickoff to summer, this weekend, the 5th annual Soldier Hollow Bike fest will feature races for professional cyclists and amateur racers of all levels. The bike fest runs May 6-8 and is open to spectators as well as racers.

Summit County
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan