Two teenagers suspected of multiple crimes in Wasatch and Summit counties

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, two 13-year-old boys from Summit and Wasatch counties were reported as runaways the morning of Tuesday May 11. The Wasatch County Sherriff’s office called Summit County to ask for assistance in locating them.

Captain Andrew Wright of the Summit County Sheriff’s office said the boys were driving a stolen vehicle when they were found, and they confessed to breaking into four cabins, “So while we were looking for them, Wasatch County calls back and says we have located the juveniles. However, in speaking to them, they told us that they had broken into four different cabins up in the Weber Canyon area. And so our deputies went up there and did in fact locate several cabins that these juveniles had broken into and vandalized.”

Wright explained that while the boys said they vandalized four cabins, the deputies only located three in the Canyon Rim area, “At least three cabins. And it sounds like there was a very extensive damage, according to our deputies, and so that's why it's just the amount of damage that they caused. Shattered tables broke doors and all sorts of stuff.”

Wright explained when the snow melts and people return to their cabins after winter, they often get calls of break-ins and vandalism.

According to Wright, the boys were not detained and are back home while the investigation is underway. They could face serious charges that will be submitted to juvenile court.

