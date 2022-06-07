Pinebrook affordable housing project heads to summit county council

Amid high temperatures and continuing drought, Fire Warden Bryce Boyer and Emergency Manager Kathryn McMullin will discuss plans for responding to what may be a worse than usual fire season.

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher says fire officials consider both drought as well as early spring moisture when planning for the fire season.

“You know, what happens at this time of year is when the all the state folks that fight wildfires, certainly there's some already going on in the state that they've been working on. But they gather to predict the rest of the season, see what kind of assets they have available to them, especially the air assets. And you're going to hear those briefed to the council from Bryce Boyer. So, when, when our fire season hits, and if we get anything, we know what's available in the state and in the region in order to fight fire.”

At 3 o’clock the council will review a proposed affordable housing project in Pinebrook. The site is just over an acre and has two tennis courts. It’s across from the Park City Day School on Pinebrook Road. Developers presented their idea to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission in April, which then forwarded a negative recommendation to the council.

The council has received nearly 300 letters from residents strongly opposing the project due to concerns over density. Fisher said all input is relevant.

“You know, I think at this point, the planning commission's recommendation is, is probably the most important thing that the council will be considering. You know, you can read the staff report and see where the staff believes that it either complies or doesn't comply with the code provisions and the general plan provisions. And, you know, we're really trying to manage this process so that it's fair to the applicant, and fair to those that want to participate in the process.”

The Pinebrook project is a discussion item; the council will not take any action on it Wednesday.

Also on the agenda is the distribution of tax money earmarked for getting customers into restaurants.

In 1991 the Summit County Commission implemented a 1% tax on all restaurant sales within the county. The money generated is then granted to organizations to promote tourism.

“And it's, I guess, a tourism encouraging grant process. That's the purpose of it. And you'll also notice that, that they tend to be very culturally focused. So whether that's a festival within one of our communities, or the Sundance Film Festival, or the Beethoven festival, there's a lot of cultural activities that support the values in this community around culture."

This year there are 40 applications requesting over $4 million in grant funds. The total money available is around $3 million.

The council meets Wednesday with a packed work session starting at 2:30.

The meeting will be held in the Richins building at 1885 W Ute Blvd and also streamed on Zoom and on the county’s Facebook page.

At 6:00 the public comments are allowed. If you would like to submit comments to Council, email publiccomments@summitcounty.org by 12:00 on Wednesday, June 8th.