Canyons Village celebrates the 4th with a bang - and drones

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published June 29, 2022 at 3:23 PM MDT
MTM Canyons Concerts.jpg
CVMA
/
The Forum Fest happens this Independence Day weekend, and free concerts continue the rest of July and August.

Canyons Village celebrates 4th of July with a festive, three-day, family friendly event this weekend.

Independence Day is coming in hot at Canyons Village this year with an event called Forum Fest - a three-day celebration beginning Friday, July 1st.

According to John Simmons, Planning and Operations Manager for Canyons Village, the multi-day celebration is a first in Summit County’s history.

“We have a lot of fun activities planned," he said. "We'll have a kid's area with a climbing wall and different yard games, we'll have live public art being produced throughout the weekend, and an ice carving display. We also have a hot air balloon that is doing rides in the middle of the village, it'll be on a tether, so it'll just go up and down. But really kind of a fun activity as well. And then of course, bands all weekend long.”

The traditional grand fireworks display will go off the evening of July 3rd, and as a bonus there will be professional drone shows each night beginning at 9:45. Simmons says the drones will be like those seen during the opening of the Olympics.

“So it's a coordinated group of drones that go up in the sky, they do different formations, and they are all fitted with different lighting nodes," he said. "So they'll create different displays, and it's all fitted with music as well. So if you're around Park City, this weekend and you see a few blinking lights in the sky....Don't worry, it's not UFOs..”

Other entertainment will include live bands on the main stage Friday starting at 4 and Saturday and Sunday starting at 12. Each day’s events end at 10pm.

The Forum Fest is free to attend, with free parking in the Cabriolet parking lot as well. The Cabriolet will take guests to the village.

No outside alcohol will be allowed. Food and drinks will be for sale inside. Service dogs are allowed. And leave umbrellas at home so they don’t obscure the views.

Summer festivities will continue beyond Forum Fest – starting next week and running through August, music is back every Thursday and Saturday at The Canyons.

For a full line-up of events for this weekend and the summer, go to CVMA.com/events.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on "Behind the Music" and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, "Somebody's Child: The Regina Louise Story." She was featured on "Good Morning America" twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She's still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
