© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Cyclist critically injured after accident on Old Highway 40

KPCW
Published July 7, 2022 at 5:47 PM MDT
accidnt helicopter july 7 2022.jpg
Summit County Sheriff's Office
/
A helicopter transported the injured cyclist Thursday.

A cyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an accident involving a passenger truck Thursday afternoon.

Old Highway 40 between Quinn's Junction and Home Depot remained closed Thursday evening. Park City Fire District PIO Michelle Andersen said at 5:30 p.m. that crews did not have an estimate for when it would re-open.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash involved a single cyclist and a passenger truck and that the cyclist's injuries were critical.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Summit County