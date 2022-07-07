Cyclist critically injured after accident on Old Highway 40
A cyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition after an accident involving a passenger truck Thursday afternoon.
Old Highway 40 between Quinn's Junction and Home Depot remained closed Thursday evening. Park City Fire District PIO Michelle Andersen said at 5:30 p.m. that crews did not have an estimate for when it would re-open.
The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported that the crash involved a single cyclist and a passenger truck and that the cyclist's injuries were critical.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.