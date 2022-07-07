Summit County Manager Tom Fisher resigns to accept position in Frisco, CO

The news of Tom Fisher’s resignation came during Wednesday’s Summit County Council meeting.

“I’ve turned in my resignation letter to the council,” Fisher said. “And I'm moving on to another opportunity out of state. And I will be doing that at the end of August, but my last my last days will likely be the end of July. I want to express to the council how much I've enjoyed working here and working with you and all the past council members that are here, but most especially, the staff of Summit County, they’re spectacular.”

Fisher has accepted a job in Summit County, Colorado. He’s been named as the Town Manager for Frisco, CO, one of 74 applicants for the position. He did say he will do his best over the next few weeks to make sure that the organization is ready for him to leave.

Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson says the council will start the process to fill Fisher’s big shoes immediately.

“Well, we are going to work with David Warnock, our head of human resources,” Robinson said. “And we're going to put together a very quick recruitment campaign, that will likely involve a headhunting firm, which is what we use to initially to find Tom and to find other key personnel. And we're going to appoint an interim and work hard to make that interim period as short as it can be, but not at the risk of sacrificing a diligent search to get the right person.”

He says it’s likely that Deputy County Manager Janna Young will step in as interim manager, but that hasn’t been discussed with Young or the council.

However, Fisher, he says, won’t be easy to replace.

“From a council member’s perspective, he always kept us very informed,” Robinson said. “He always was trying to shoulder burdens from us that if we had a problem or if there was something important to us. I think he also was excellent at managing expectations. So, we would have an annual work plan and he would say, you know, I know you've got these 20 things we can only effectively do 10 of them; let's prioritize.”

Fisher says his last day working actively for Summit County will be on or around July 29th.

