John Angell to take over Summit County Public Works

John Angell will take over for retiring director Derrick Radke in December. The two will split responsibilities as co-directors until then.

County Manager Tom Fisher says he selected Angell from a pool of several applicants because of his qualifications and the fact that he lives locally in Kamas.

Angell was born in Kamas and began working in the engineering division of the public works department in 1999 alongside Radke. He’s served as deputy director since 2020, when he also took on the role of road superintendent.

Summit County is looking for a new deputy public works director to replace him.