Basin Rec planning for future community needs: trails, open space, more recreation facilities

In another year, Basin Rec should have new plans that district director Dana Jones says will guide the district for the next five to 10 years.

The district put out a request for proposals [RFP] and has selected the SE Group to craft plans for its future.

“They are going to be working with us over the next year in writing three different plans,” Jones said. “A 10-year kind of master plan, a five-year trails and open space plan, and also a Silver Creek development plan, because Basin Recreation does own almost 100 acres over in Silver Creek, and we're looking to know what the public would like us to do with it.”

Jones says it’ll be up to the public to decide what new facilities are needed and public outreach will be a big part of the planning effort.

“That will definitely be part of the process,” Jones said. “And a very big part of the process, because we're going to be, you know, we'll have a focus groups, we’ll have online surveys, there's going to be a web page. So, everybody will have an opportunity to kind of, you know, go on in and see what it is we're doing and how they can provide their input on what they think the community needs.”

Once the plans are completed, Jones says the district may consider holding a bond election to help pay to implement the plans that are developed for the Silver Creek property.

“If it's determined that we need to build some facilities there,” Jones said, “which we anticipate that's going to be the case, then we may need to look at, you know how we're going to fund that. So, we may need to look at bonding in possibly ‘24 [2024]. So, that plan that we're going to be doing is going to be real critical. And you know, we really want the public to come out and say, you know, what do you want? What do you need? What do you have here? And you know, what's missing? How can we add to that recreational experience on this 100 acres?”

The current strategic action plan and needs assessment are available to the public for viewing.

Find the current strategic action plan and needs assessment here.