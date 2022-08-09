Summit County has its first confirmed monkeypox case

The Summit County Health Department said Tuesday that the first monkeypox case in the county has been confirmed.

“Summit County Health Department staff are prepared to respond to additional cases in our county as needed,” Summit County Health Director Dr. Phil Bondurant said in a statement. “While transmission of monkeypox appears to be low in our community at this time, we encourage residents to understand the symptoms and risk factors associated with this virus.”

Monkeypox is primarily transmitted through direct, skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash. Symptoms of infection include painful blisters. Mot people who contract monkeypox do not require medical treatment.

The county health department said the virus has been spreading primarily through men having sex with men in multiple partner situations. All people having close, intimate, or sexual contact with multiple partners in a short period of time have an increased risk of contracting monkeypox.

Ninety-nine percent of those who contract the virus recover, according to the CDC.

As of Tuesday there are 54 total cases in Utah, with 30 being in Salt Lake County.

The governors of California, New York, and Illinois have declared a state of emergency over the virus.

Vaccinations are currently being reserved for anyone who has had close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox, or men who have had multiple sexual partners in a short time period. For vaccine information, contact the Summit County Health Department.