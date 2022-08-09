Worker taken to hospital after burial at Summit Park construction site
The patient was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
At roughly 5:30 pm Monday, the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive in Summit Park, where a person was completely buried.
The construction crew and first responders dug out the patient. PCFD said the patient was transported to a hospital conscious, breathing, and alert in stable condition.
Summit County deputies also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story. Go to KPCW.org for updates.