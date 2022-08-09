© 2022 KPCW

Summit County

Worker taken to hospital after burial at Summit Park construction site

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 9, 2022 at 7:29 AM MDT
pcfd89.jpeg
Sean Briley // Park City Fire District
/
The patient was dug out by the construction crew and first responders.

The patient was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

At roughly 5:30 pm Monday, the Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a construction site on Upper Evergreen Drive in Summit Park, where a person was completely buried.

The construction crew and first responders dug out the patient. PCFD said the patient was transported to a hospital conscious, breathing, and alert in stable condition.

Summit County deputies also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Go to KPCW.org for updates.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
