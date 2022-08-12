© 2022 KPCW

UDOT work on I-80 will affect Kimball Junction traffic starting Monday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 12, 2022 at 11:29 AM MDT
udot81222.png
Utah Department of Transportation
/

UDOT is scheduled to begin construction work Monday on the I-80 ramps in Kimball Junction.

I-80 eastbound from Hi-Ute Ranch to Silver Creek Junction will be restricted to one lane from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday, August 18.

Starting Thursday, two highway ramps at Kimball Junction, one eastbound one westbound, will alternately close each night. I-80 eastbound ramps will close from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound ramps will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp closures are expected to end on August 27.

Crews will not be working Saturday morning through Sunday evening. The goal of UDOT’s project is to extend the life of the highway pavement and provide a smoother driving surface.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
