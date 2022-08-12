UDOT work on I-80 will affect Kimball Junction traffic starting Monday

I-80 eastbound from Hi-Ute Ranch to Silver Creek Junction will be restricted to one lane from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night through Thursday, August 18.

Starting Thursday, two highway ramps at Kimball Junction, one eastbound one westbound, will alternately close each night. I-80 eastbound ramps will close from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound ramps will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The ramp closures are expected to end on August 27.

Crews will not be working Saturday morning through Sunday evening. The goal of UDOT’s project is to extend the life of the highway pavement and provide a smoother driving surface.