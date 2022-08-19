© 2022 KPCW

Price tag for East Canyon water reclamation plant expansion increases by $20 million

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 19, 2022 at 11:43 AM MDT
sewer_cover_-_credit_one_woman_s_hands.jpg
one woman's hands
/
The expansion of the East Canyon water reclamation facility will get underway in 2023.

After finishing a brand new $50 million water reclamation plant at its Silver Creek location in 2020, the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District is moving on to the $112-million East Canyon treatment plant expansion.

The project is in Jeremy Ranch and is currently still in the design phase. Based on growth projections, the director of the water reclamation district Mike Luers says when complete, the expansion will be able to service the area’s needs for the next 25 years.

Luers hopes to start construction sometime next year.

“The total process takes six years,” Luers explained. “We're about 70%, through the design, and we're working through detailing the design on a new type of technology to help us reduce the footprint of the facility. So, we would hope to be under construction next year. And this particular project is to serve the growing community. It's estimated to cost around $112 million at this time.”

In just a year’s time, the project’s cost he says went up $20 million. Given that the average residential sewer bill is about $40 a month, Luers says they’re relying on new growth and impact fees to pay for the project. Those impact fees he says are based on the number of bedrooms – the more bedrooms, the higher the fee.

“Right now, a three bedroom home has an impact fee for us up approximately $11,000,” Luers said. “And we anticipate that going up by some probably 20 to 23%. So, if you have a six bedroom, it's multiples of that. So that would be currently $22,000. And that's the cost that it actually takes us to provide the service to them. There's no profit; their monies don't go in someplace else.”

The East Canyon facility serves about two-thirds of the western end of Park City and all of the Snyderville Basin north of the Canyons. The Silver Creek plant – near the intersection of US 40 and Interstate 80 - takes care of all the homes and businesses south of the Canyons as well as on the eastern side of State Route 224, including Promontory.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
