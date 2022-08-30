Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young throws her hat in the ring for the permanent role

Janna Young served as deputy manager for Summit County for four years. Last month she accepted the offer to act as interim county manager when Tom Fisher resigned after serving in the role for seven years.

On Tuesday Young said she’s seeking the position on a permanent basis.

“Yeah, I'm very interested in the job. I'm going to see when the application comes out and all those details but my family and I are gearing up for a run at the position.”

Columbia Ltd, an executive search firm, has been hired to handle recruiting. Young says a Columbia team was in town last week conducting interviews and gathering information on what skills, characteristics and experience the next manager should have.

“They are now taking that information and they'll put a brochure together and send out an announcement likely to be released the week after Labor Day," she said. "I think it'll be open for about five weeks. And then upon closing of the position, Columbia Ltd will actually do a first round of interviews and then send recommendations to the selection committee by mid-October.”

After Columbia narrows down a list of candidates the county council will weigh in on the selection process.

“So the way the ordinance is set up is the council is to appoint a selection committee and of registered voters and then that committee will refer the names of three candidates to the county council," Young said. "And then the county council can either choose the finalist from that list, or if they don't like any of those candidates can go back to the selection committee and request a new slate.”

The process should move forward quickly; the county council is shooting for a November start date for the new manager.