Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young throws her hat in the ring for the permanent role

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published August 30, 2022 at 5:15 PM MDT
Janna Young - credit summit county.jfif
Summit County
/
Janna Young is interim summit county manager. She's interested in the permanent position.

With the retirement of Tom Fisher, Summit County is looking for a new county manager. Interim County Manager Janna Young is interested in the job.

Janna Young served as deputy manager for Summit County for four years. Last month she accepted the offer to act as interim county manager when Tom Fisher resigned after serving in the role for seven years.

On Tuesday Young said she’s seeking the position on a permanent basis.

“Yeah, I'm very interested in the job. I'm going to see when the application comes out and all those details but my family and I are gearing up for a run at the position.”

Columbia Ltd, an executive search firm, has been hired to handle recruiting. Young says a Columbia team was in town last week conducting interviews and gathering information on what skills, characteristics and experience the next manager should have.

“They are now taking that information and they'll put a brochure together and send out an announcement likely to be released the week after Labor Day," she said. "I think it'll be open for about five weeks. And then upon closing of the position, Columbia Ltd will actually do a first round of interviews and then send recommendations to the selection committee by mid-October.”

After Columbia narrows down a list of candidates the county council will weigh in on the selection process.

“So the way the ordinance is set up is the council is to appoint a selection committee and of registered voters and then that committee will refer the names of three candidates to the county council," Young said. "And then the county council can either choose the finalist from that list, or if they don't like any of those candidates can go back to the selection committee and request a new slate.”

The process should move forward quickly; the county council is shooting for a November start date for the new manager.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
