© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

The new COVID booster will be available in Summit County next week

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 2, 2022 at 2:34 PM MDT
A booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination clinic on Dec. 29, in Lawrence, Mass. The FDA is now shortening the wait time between the second dose and the booster to five months from six months.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
The latest COVID 19 booster will be available to the community next week. It's aimed at protecting people from the Omicron variants which are the most widespread worldwide.

The latest COVID booster, which targets the Omicron variant, will be available to the community right after Labor Day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations this week for the use of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccines also known as “updated boosters.”

The updated boosters are aimed at protecting people from multiple strains of COVID 19 – the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5. Omicron variants are currently the most widespread variants in the world.

A spokesperson with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says Utah should have more than 100,000 doses next week. Providers such as pharmacies, health departments and doctors’ offices will begin administering them here as early as Tuesday September 6th.

According to the CDC, people may choose either the Pfizer or Moderna updated booster regardless of which vaccine they previously received.

This latest vaccine will replace earlier boosters provided for people 12 years old and over. For children ages 5-11 the current booster will continue to be offered.

A list of vaccine providers can be found on vaccines.gov or the states coronavirus web page.

Summit County
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan