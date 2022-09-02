The new COVID booster will be available in Summit County next week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued recommendations this week for the use of Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccines also known as “updated boosters.”

The updated boosters are aimed at protecting people from multiple strains of COVID 19 – the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5. Omicron variants are currently the most widespread variants in the world.

A spokesperson with the Utah Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says Utah should have more than 100,000 doses next week. Providers such as pharmacies, health departments and doctors’ offices will begin administering them here as early as Tuesday September 6th.

According to the CDC, people may choose either the Pfizer or Moderna updated booster regardless of which vaccine they previously received.

This latest vaccine will replace earlier boosters provided for people 12 years old and over. For children ages 5-11 the current booster will continue to be offered.

A list of vaccine providers can be found on vaccines.gov or the states coronavirus web page.