Summit County’s long-range transportation plan is a work in progress

Summit County’s explosive population growth is fueling a need for more and wider roads.

Road improvements – including additional roundabouts - are at the core of a long-term plan for transportation in Eastern Summit County and Snyderville Basin.

Summit County Community Development Director Pat Putt said several public hearings and long hours of work have gone into The Summit County Long Range Transportation Plan. It addresses transportation needs and identifies projects for the next 30 years. Even if the future is hard to predict, Putt said making a plan is essential.

“Well, the plans are absolutely critical, because it's that transportation mobility aspect of what we do in county government coordination with other agencies, including the state," he said. "It's what ties us all together. It's, it's how it it connects and moves us. It's what links all of our neighborhoods and, you know, business nodes and recreation nodes. So it's a key thing. This, this updated plan has been something that's been in the works for a long time, with a lot of effort coming out of out of Engineering and Public Works and a lot of public hearings.”

Putt said despite all the projected roadwork, non-motorized modes of transportation are being prioritized in the first phase of the plan.

“Commuter trails, not just recreation trails, but trails that could be used as a viable alternative to cars in certain areas and creating certain linkages. Among those is discussions of, you know, what happens to the Rail Trail, you know, are there improvements that we might think about Mc Leod Creek Trail, there's, I think even a project plan under this new revised plan for a multi-use trail, between Wanship and Peoa.”

Putt said more projects on the horizon involve the widenings of a few frontage roads that are heavily trafficked, such as Landmark Drive near Whole Foods.

“I think other projects are some of the projects that people are kind of familiar with the connection between Silver Creek and Bitner road," he said. "There's project I think on the list for upgrades to the Silver Summit roundabout possible roundabouts in that area. An upgrade to the tunnel under interstate 80 off the old pace frontage road, creating a connection between the Silver Creek village area and Silver Creek.”

The first phase could cost around $173 million and involves 25 miles of roadway improvements and 10 miles of new and upgraded trails.

The plan will be updated every four years.

