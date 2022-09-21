It’s time to register to vote

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8. Voters in Summit County will have the chance to make their choice for a variety of open positions, including the U.S. Senate and House, the state Legislature, school board, and county council.

Utah is one of eight states that allows all elections to be conducted by mail.

Residents have until October 28 to register in order to receive a mail-in ballot. Those ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday, November 7. They can also be placed in official dropboxes.

Registered voters can expect to receive a ballot in the mail roughly three weeks before the election.

In-person voting and registration will be available on Election Day.

To vote, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of Utah for at least 30 days prior to the election. 16- and 17-year-olds can pre-register to vote, so that they are automatically registered when they turn 18.

To register to vote, update registration, or see a sample ballot, people can visit vote.utah.gov.

The Utah Legislature redrew district maps for the state House and Senate, U.S. Congress, and state board of education late last year. However, those new maps don't take effect until Jan. 1, 2023.

A list of candidates running for office in Summit County can be found here.