I-80 bridge construction in Echo, Wanship will run into next year

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has started work on I-80 bridges, and the construction project will go into spring of next year.

UDOT is improving the eastbound and westbound lanes at Echo near milepost 168 and in Wanship at mile marker 155.

Crews are currently working on the westbound Echo bridge through November. They will take a break during the winter and then return in the spring for two months to finish the eastbound Echo bridge and both directions in Wanship.

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Workers plan to keep one lane open at all times.

Drivers should expect traffic restrictions 24/7, and minor delays. Lanes will also be narrowed to 11 feet wide.