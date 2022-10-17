Christian Center collecting winter coats around town for Operation Hope

The Christian Center is looking to collect 1,200 coats for Summit County residents. Coats for all ages and sizes are needed.

Donors can drop off coats at the main building at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Deer Valley Drive, but there are also more than a dozen drop boxes at businesses throughout town.

Christian Center Executive Director Rob Harter said they are looking for brand new coats, from toddler size to age 16. The program started several years ago when a local teacher said there was a need.

“One of the teachers said, ‘hey there’s kids standing at the bus stop, and it’s really cold in October, they can’t wait until December to get their coat. Can we get these coats out earlier?’

"So we said let’s combine the registration with the coat drive so they get the coats - it’s October it’s cold in the morning now - and so we wanted to get the coats out ahead of time, separate from while they’re signing up for Operation Hope, which happens in December,” Harter said.

Donations are due November 1. Coats will be distributed on November 2 and 3 at the main office. Anyone with questions should contact programs assistant Jaime Carter (JaimeC@ccofpc.org).

The Christian Center has also set up an Amazon wishlist. Orders will go directly to the Christian Center.

They are also in need of volunteers. A link to sign up can be found here