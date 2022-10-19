Michael Franchek drops out of Summit County Council race

Park City resident Michael Franchek announced Tuesday he’s bowing out of the race for seat E on the Summit County Council. He filed as a member of the Utah Libertarian Party in March.

In a release, he said he entered the race to serve the community and address issues facing it, and he would better contribute outside of the role of a public official.

He also endorsed GOP candidate Jack Murphy.

Retiring Councilmember Glenn Wright currently holds the seat. Wright announced he would not seek another term earlier this year and is running as a Democrat for U.S. Congress District 3 against Rep. John Curtis.

In 2021, Franchek also ran an unsuccessful campaign for a seat on the Park City Council.

