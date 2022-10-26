Snyderville Basin Planning Commission delays decision on Wasatch Crest; wants more public input

In a 4-3 vote, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission postponed a decision on the Wasatch Crest addiction treatment facility in Highland Flats.

The planning commission could have approved or denied the facility at its meeting Tuesday night, but decided to wait until more residents have offered input.

But the vote was close. Commissioner chair John Kucera, who voted against holding off on a decision along with commissioners Joel Fine and D.J. Hubler, said Wednesday that he felt they had enough information and were ready to take action. However, commissioners Thomas Cooke, Chris Conabee, Tyann Mooney, and Bruce Carmichael felt they should get more feedback from the public.

The proposed home would serve two kinds of patients. Half would be people detoxifying from substance addiction and they would stay no longer than a week. The other half would be enrolled in a larger group addiction recovery program which could last several months.

Public input has been strongly against the proposal, which would house a maximum of 28 patients. Many said that’s simply too many people for the neighborhood. The former tenant, BeeHives Homes senior living treatment center, had at most 16 patients at a time.

Many neighbor concerns are wide-ranging, from the cleanliness of the home to worries about safety.

Wasatch Crest operates a similar facility in Heber.

The commission will be open to more public feedback at the next meeting on Nov. 8. Due to that also being Election Day, the commission will be moved to a smaller room at the Richins Building. Kucera asks those looking to participate to do so virtually. KPCW will post information about how to attend as the meeting approaches.