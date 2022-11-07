Wasatch Mountain Institute invites community to film festival, volunteer day

The Wasatch Mountain Institute provides field science days for sixth graders as well as fifth grade snow school day programs at the Rock Cliff Nature Center on the east side of Jordanelle State Park.

According to the institute’s outreach coordinator, Lara Chho, more than 1,400 Utah students participated over the last year.

Thursday the institute is hosting the Winter Wildlands Back Country Film Festival at the Jim Santy Auditorium, in partnership with Park City Film.

"This is an interesting collection of eight short documentaries that deal with themes such as, you know, climate change, access to the outdoors, inclusivity in sort of the outdoor recreation scene and other topics," Chho said. "It's going to be a really fun night.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Everyone who purchases a ticket will be entered into a drawing for prizes. The film starts at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 12, the institute will be hosting a community volunteer day at Rock Cliff Nature Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Chho said community members of all ages are invited to help do some clean-up work before the snow gets too deep.

"It should be a fun day to come out and meet our team," Chho said. "See the Rock Cliff nature area, recreation area, if people haven't been out there yet and just sort of learn a little bit more about what we're doing over there.”

Winter Wildlands Back Country Film Festival

Thursday, November 10, 2022

7 p.m.

Jim Santy Auditorium

1255 Park Avenue

Park City, UT 84060

Rock Cliff Clean-Up Day

Saturday, November 12, 2022

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Rock Cliff Nature Center

Jordanelle State Park

2500 UT-32

Kamas, UT 84036

Click here to register