Robinson, Harte lead in Summit County Council race

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:53 AM MST
The election for both seats appears to have fallen along party lines.

Incumbent Summit County Council Chair Chris Robinson leads his challenger Holly McClure by 2,213 votes, a 59% - 41% split.

The race between Canice Harte and John "Jack" Murphy was very similar, at a 58% - 42% split in favor of Harte. Harte leads by 1,993 votes according to preliminary results released early Wednesday morning.

Harte is a former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner that ran unsuccessfully against current councilmember Malena Stevens in 2020.

Harte and Murphy are both vying for the seat that will be left by current councilmember Glenn Wright. Wright lost Tuesday in his election against Rep. John Curtis for Utah House District 3.

McClure and Murphy, both Republicans, campaigned together and focused on issues that many residents have voiced concern over, such as property taxes and overdevelopment. Robinson and Harte are both Democrats.

671 ballots remain uncounted according to the clerk's processing report.

Clerk Eve Furse said to expect updated results Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Voter turnout in the county was a little over 45%.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
