Family’s home burns in Francis

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST
summit fire 3.jpg
South Summit Fire District
A house fire in Francis caused "extensive damage," as the South Summit Fire District reported its attic was already burning when crews arrived.

A fire in Francis burned down a home Thursday morning.

The fire started outside then spread into the house, according to a release by the South Summit Fire District. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The attic was already ablaze when crews arrived. The statement says the eaves were the first to catch fire, then it spread to other areas of the house.

summit fire 2.jpg
South Summit Fire District
Crews assess the damage in the remains of the Francis house that burned Thursday.

Photos show charred remains of the structure, with a few areas intact.

It happened at a house across the street from Francis Town offices. A town employee told KPCW crews had cleared the area by midday, leaving behind a mostly burned house that was home to a family who has other family members in town.

Summit County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter