Family’s home burns in Francis

The fire started outside then spread into the house, according to a release by the South Summit Fire District. There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown.

The attic was already ablaze when crews arrived. The statement says the eaves were the first to catch fire, then it spread to other areas of the house.

South Summit Fire District Crews assess the damage in the remains of the Francis house that burned Thursday.

Photos show charred remains of the structure, with a few areas intact.

It happened at a house across the street from Francis Town offices. A town employee told KPCW crews had cleared the area by midday, leaving behind a mostly burned house that was home to a family who has other family members in town.

