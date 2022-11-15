Library event highlights youth mental health tips and tools

Parents, educators, mental health professionals and other interested adults are invited to the Park City Library Wednesday evening to learn more about mental health issues facing Summit County youth.

The event is a joint effort between Summit County Behavioral Health, Live Like Sam, Webewell, and Mental Wellness Alliance.

Speakers will discuss some of the catalysts of the mental health issues facing youth, the importance of prevention, and behaviors parents and students can practice to improve mental health and well-being.

The evening includes a q and a session with speakers Dr. Carol Diener and Alexander Becraft. Diener is a child and adolescent child psychologist and attorney with over 30 years of clinical experience. Becraft is a mental health researcher at the University of Utah.

The event is free and open to all. It takes place Wednesday, November 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in the Jim Santy Auditorium. A registration link can be found in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.