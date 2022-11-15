© 2022 KPCW

Library event highlights youth mental health tips and tools

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published November 15, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST
Unrecognizable teenage students in high school hall.
Adobe
/
Adobe
Youth face mental health challenges that can differ from adults' - and they may need adults' help to manage them.

A community meeting at the Park City library Wednesday night is focused on mental health and well-being solutions for youth.

Parents, educators, mental health professionals and other interested adults are invited to the Park City Library Wednesday evening to learn more about mental health issues facing Summit County youth.

The event is a joint effort between Summit County Behavioral Health, Live Like Sam, Webewell, and Mental Wellness Alliance.

Speakers will discuss some of the catalysts of the mental health issues facing youth, the importance of prevention, and behaviors parents and students can practice to improve mental health and well-being.

The evening includes a q and a session with speakers Dr. Carol Diener and Alexander Becraft. Diener is a child and adolescent child psychologist and attorney with over 30 years of clinical experience. Becraft is a mental health researcher at the University of Utah.

The event is free and open to all. It takes place Wednesday, November 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in the Jim Santy Auditorium. A registration link can be found in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
