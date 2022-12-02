Snowy roads cause minor accidents Friday

Even though about half a foot of snow fell Thursday night, Summit County Sheriff’s Office Captain Andrew Wright said accident reports were “pretty light” Friday morning.

He said three cars slid off the road, and six minor accidents happened. None involved any injuries.

Meanwhile, other emergency responders in Park City, Heber City and greater Wasatch County didn’t report any accidents.

Although crashes were limited, snow on the roads contributed to slow commutes for Summit County drivers.

The storm benefited local ski resorts. Park City Mountain and Deer Valley each reported 9 inches of new snow. Park City Mountain opened three new lifts.

Entering the weekend, local drivers weren’t out of the woods yet. On Friday, the National Weather Service predicted intermittent snow through the weekend, between half an inch and three inches each day and night.

People should check daily forecasts for the most up-to-date predictions.

Ordinances in Summit County and Wasatch County forbid people to park cars on public roads after snow. That is to allow snow plows to clear snow from roads.

