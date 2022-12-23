© 2022 KPCW

Medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon requires AirMed transfer

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST
pcfd1223.jpg
Park City Fire District
/

On Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. the Park City Fire District responded to a medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon along with Summit County Sheriff's deputies and the North Summit Fire District.

Medics provided care to the person, who was unconscious, and then they were transferred to the hospital via AirMed in critical condition.

A Park City Fire District spokesperson said multiple agencies were involved because "Tollgate has some difficult areas to respond to."

Summit County
