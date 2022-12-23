Medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon requires AirMed transfer

On Friday morning around 7:45 a.m. the Park City Fire District responded to a medical emergency in Tollgate Canyon along with Summit County Sheriff's deputies and the North Summit Fire District.

Medics provided care to the person, who was unconscious, and then they were transferred to the hospital via AirMed in critical condition.

A Park City Fire District spokesperson said multiple agencies were involved because "Tollgate has some difficult areas to respond to."

