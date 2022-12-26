Attorney’s office says Silver Summit man did not sell fentanyl-laced pot

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Silver Summit resident Brooks Glisson in May, after another man told police he had a bad reaction after smoking some of the weed Glisson sold him.

Officers believed the marijuana contained fentanyl, the potent and fast-acting synthetic opioid that is spearheading a drug overdose crisis nationwide. Preliminary field tests detecting fentanyl drove that assumption at the time.

KPCW reported on the incident when it happened.

However, definitive results from Utah’s Forensic Toxicology Laboratory determined that the weed did not contain fentanyl.

In a press release, the Summit County Attorney’s Office said it will not be filing any charges against Glisson as a result.

The attorney’s office also said it regrets that Mr. Glisson’s name was associated with the distribution of fentanyl, and the public should remember that people are innocent until proven guilty.