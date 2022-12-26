© 2022 KPCW

Attorney’s office says Silver Summit man did not sell fentanyl-laced pot

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 26, 2022 at 11:10 AM MST
A user prepares to roll a marijuana cigarette on the first day of legal possession of marijuana for recreational purposes in the District of Colombia on Thursday.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Recreational use of marijuana is illegal in Utah.

A Summit County man arrested earlier this year on suspicion of selling fentanyl-laced marijuana is not guilty and the attorney’s office has issued an apology.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Silver Summit resident Brooks Glisson in May, after another man told police he had a bad reaction after smoking some of the weed Glisson sold him.

Officers believed the marijuana contained fentanyl, the potent and fast-acting synthetic opioid that is spearheading a drug overdose crisis nationwide. Preliminary field tests detecting fentanyl drove that assumption at the time.

KPCW reported on the incident when it happened.

However, definitive results from Utah’s Forensic Toxicology Laboratory determined that the weed did not contain fentanyl.

In a press release, the Summit County Attorney’s Office said it will not be filing any charges against Glisson as a result.

The attorney’s office also said it regrets that Mr. Glisson’s name was associated with the distribution of fentanyl, and the public should remember that people are innocent until proven guilty.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
