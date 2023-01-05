New Summit County Manager to be announced tonight

The Summit County Council interviewed three finalists last month. Later today, Summit County Councilor Chris Robinson says the council is prepared to sign an employment contract with their chosen candidate.

The meeting will be anchored at the South Summit County Services Building in Kamas, but Robinson expects some council members will attend via Zoom.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. and public comment will be accepted following that.

Robinson says he expects the new county manager will be in place for the council retreat scheduled for Jan. 20th.

"I anticipate that the new manager will attend the retreat, but I don't know the other details, so I'm not at liberty to say," Robinson said.

Robinson says after a discussion at Wednesday’s meeting, the council will add a few items to the retreat agenda, including communications and outreach.

“There are some insiders that kinda know what’s going on. But the public often, we feel, doesn’t,” Robinson said. “We haven't communicated well with why we're doing things or what's going on and so we want to up that a little bit. And then finally, I want after six or nine hours, whatever, it turns out to be that this, that our staff has a clear understanding of some actionable things that we want to do as opposed to just another meeting where there's a lot of rhetoric, but we don't you know, that it's not clear where we go from there.”

