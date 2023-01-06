Semi truck crash expected to cause delays on I-80 until 11 a.m.

The Park City Fire District responded to I-80 eastbound near Jeremy Ranch to a jackknifed semi truck around 6:15 a.m. Friday.

The truck was carrying metal and the crash caused it to scatter across two lanes.

Four other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The fire district reported no injuries.

According to UDOT, two eastbound lanes are currently closed. The highway is not expected to be fully clear until approximately 11 a.m.