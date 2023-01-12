Summit County teen in critical condition after truck collision

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call near Echo around 6 p.m. Thursday for what they initially believed was a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The incident involved two young teenage boys riding on separate

four-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Road, according to Summit County Sheriff's Capt. Andrew Wright.

The two eventually left the path and went on Echo Rd., which is a frontage road to I-84.

One boy parked his four-wheeler on the shoulder of the road, while the other parked next to his friend, in the travel lane.

Wright said that the boy in the travel lane turned off his four-wheeler (which turned off the lights) to make a phone call.

A pickup truck traveling on Echo Rd., hit the boy in the travel lane, causing him to go airborne. The truck driver reported that he couldn't see the boy.

The boy, who is a Summit County resident, suffered life-threatening critical injuries.

Wright said he was taken via AirMed to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City in "very critical condition."

The driver of the truck received minor injuries, and is cooperating with the sheriff's office's investigation.

"It appears to be a tragic accident," Wright said.

The other boy riding a four-wheeler was not injured.