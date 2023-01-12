© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Summit County

Summit County teen in critical condition after truck collision

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published January 12, 2023 at 9:42 PM MST
hi-res Summit County Sheriff's Office SCSOPatch transparent.png
Summit County Sheriff's Office

The crash took place on Echo Rd. Thursday evening.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call near Echo around 6 p.m. Thursday for what they initially believed was a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

The incident involved two young teenage boys riding on separate
four-wheelers on a path that runs parallel to Echo Road, according to Summit County Sheriff's Capt. Andrew Wright.

The two eventually left the path and went on Echo Rd., which is a frontage road to I-84.

One boy parked his four-wheeler on the shoulder of the road, while the other parked next to his friend, in the travel lane.

Wright said that the boy in the travel lane turned off his four-wheeler (which turned off the lights) to make a phone call.

A pickup truck traveling on Echo Rd., hit the boy in the travel lane, causing him to go airborne. The truck driver reported that he couldn't see the boy.

The boy, who is a Summit County resident, suffered life-threatening critical injuries.

Wright said he was taken via AirMed to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City in "very critical condition."

The driver of the truck received minor injuries, and is cooperating with the sheriff's office's investigation.

"It appears to be a tragic accident," Wright said.

The other boy riding a four-wheeler was not injured.

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta