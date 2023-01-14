14-year-old dies after 'tragic accident' Thursday

Saturday morning, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Summit County resident Zander Jones’s family shared the news of his passing two days after the accident in Echo on Thursday around 6 p.m.

That day, Summit County Sheriff's Capt. Andrew Wright told KPCW two teenage boys on separate four-wheelers parked on Echo Road, which is a frontage road to I-84.

One boy parked his four-wheeler on the shoulder of the road. Jones parked next to his friend, in the travel lane.

Wright said while the lights of the four-wheeler in the travel lane were off, pickup truck hit Jones. The truck driver said he couldn't see the boy.

The boy was taken via AirMed to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City in "very critical condition."

The driver of the truck received minor injuries, and Wright said he was cooperating with the sheriff's office's investigation. Wright said the incident appeared to be "a tragic accident."

The other boy riding a four-wheeler was not injured.

