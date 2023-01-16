Basin Recreation wants to hear from Park City youth to help shape its future

Last year Basin Recreation began envisioning the future of recreation in the Snyderville Basin. With demographic shifts and growth in the area, residents’ demands, and interests are changing. The organization has scheduled focus groups and Zoom calls this month to hear different needs and desires from the community.

Dana Jones is director of Basin Recreation. She said the first Zoom will be on January 26th and include young athletes ages 6-12.

“It's going to be great fun to listen to it and it is for youth. So basically, we want youth on that Zoom telling us what they would like to see Basin Recreation do in the future.”

The session will encourage discussions over future youth programming, facility needs and anything to do with recreation.

Registration is open to join the Zoom call, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. and Jones said there’s no limit to the amount of people who can join.

“I really think we can't have too many because we want to hear from everyone because there's so many different opinions out there about what people are looking for and what they want and what they would like to see based on recreation do to serve the community so you can never have too many.”