Basin Recreation wants to hear from Park City youth to help shape its future

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 16, 2023 at 3:11 PM MST
basin
Snyderville Basin Recreation District
/
Snyderville Basin Recreation will hold its first focus group Zoom call on January 26th to hear from young athletes in Park City about what they want to see from the recreation organization in the future.

Basin Recreation is planning for the next 10 years and has invited young people to weigh in.

Last year Basin Recreation began envisioning the future of recreation in the Snyderville Basin. With demographic shifts and growth in the area, residents’ demands, and interests are changing. The organization has scheduled focus groups and Zoom calls this month to hear different needs and desires from the community.

Dana Jones is director of Basin Recreation. She said the first Zoom will be on January 26th and include young athletes ages 6-12.

“It's going to be great fun to listen to it and it is for youth. So basically, we want youth on that Zoom telling us what they would like to see Basin Recreation do in the future.”

The session will encourage discussions over future youth programming, facility needs and anything to do with recreation.

Registration is open to join the Zoom call, which will take place at 6:30 p.m. and Jones said there’s no limit to the amount of people who can join.

“I really think we can't have too many because we want to hear from everyone because there's so many different opinions out there about what people are looking for and what they want and what they would like to see based on recreation do to serve the community so you can never have too many.”

Summit County
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
