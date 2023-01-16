Summit County hosting open houses as it begins visioning process

General plans are what local governments use as guides for future development and land use.

The county currently has two separate plans - one covers the Snyderville Basin and the other covers the East side of the county. The Eastern Summit County general plan is nearly a decade old, and the Snyderville Basin general plan was last updated in 2015.

A lot has changed in the years since, and as a result, the county wants to hear from residents on what they’d like to see.

Over the next several weeks, the county is hosting open houses that will feature presentations and opportunities for discussion.

The first open house is in Coalville at the Ledges Event Center on Tuesday Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A second will be held at the Richins building in Kimball Junction Thursday Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The final open house will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kamas Valley Library Feb. 7. Free childcare will be available at each event.

The goal of the project is to create a strategic plan to help guide the future of Summit County for the next 20 years.