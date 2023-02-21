Wasatch Back prepares for days-long winter storm

Meteorologists are warning Utahns this latest storm could be the biggest one of the winter with one to two feet of new snow along the Wasatch Back and possibly several feet of snow at higher elevations.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories across the region.

John Angell is the public works director for Summit County. He said the number of storms this winter has impacted the county’s fleet of 21 snowplows. He said seven plows are out of service and his staff is working to find replacements. Supply chain issues have lengthened repair times far longer than expected, he said.

Both Park City and South Summit school districts are closed for winter break. North Summit schools are in session and, at the time of this report, planned to stay open. The Wasatch County School District had not responded to a request for comment.

PC Tots, an early childhood education school in Park City, told families Monday that they would need to pick up their children early Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. and that the school is closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, because of the storm.

According to an automated message from Republic Services, Summit County’s garbage hauler, the company is following regular service schedules. KPCW reached out to a spokesperson for Republic Services for clarification and did not hear back in time for this report.