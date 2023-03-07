Second public hearing on Dakota Pacific plan will be at Ecker again

The Summit County Council meeting will be at Ecker Hill Middle School, as it was last week. The public hearing on Dakota Pacific will be at 6 p.m., and the council must adjourn by 8:30 p.m.

The council chose the middle school auditorium to accommodate a larger crowd than normal. Last week, just over 300 people attended in person and online, the vast majority to tell the council to vote no on Dakota Pacific’s rezoning application.

The developer wants to change the zoning of the Summit Tech Park from primarily offices to mixed-use commercial and residential.

Summit County officials stress that the most helpful feedback is specific input on how the land should or should not be used, with focus on the current application. Councilmembers could vote on the application at next week’s meeting.

The council is also set to discuss updates on the renewable energy front. Summit County participates in the Community Renewable Energy Agency, a.k.a. Utah 100 Communities, a cooperative of Utah cities and counties to advance renewable energy goals.

And then there’s a proposal to put an equestrian park in the Silver Creek area. Both this and the CREA are just work sessions; no votes are scheduled on those. Click here to attend the meeting via zoom.

