Winter storm to bring (more) heavy rain, mountain snow starting Tuesday afternoon

KPCW | By Ashton Edwards
Published March 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM MDT
kpcw122122.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Snow piling up at the intersection of Park Ave. and Kearns Blvd. in Dec. 2022.

Yet another storm is expected to affect roads in the Wasatch Back Tuesday afternoon into Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service is predicting winter driving conditions with another storm hitting the Wasatch Back Tuesday afternoon into Thursday.
National Weather Service
The National Weather Service said Utah's northern mountains will see more snow this week.

Areas with an elevation of 7,500 feet to 8,500 feet will see snow starting Tuesday afternoon with levels dropping to 4,000 feet or 5,000 feet by late Wednesday, early Thursday.

The valley rain and mountain snow should move out Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead for heavy snow impacts on Utah's mountain routes. At lower elevations, rain could freeze overnight and lead to icy conditions.

Check UDOT for the latest road conditions in your area.

UDOT said these routes will experience weather-related travel conditions: 

-I-15, Cove Fort

-I-70, Cove Fort to Salina Summit

-I-80, Parleys Canyon to WY Border

-I-84, Echo Jct. (I-80 Jct.)

-US-6, Spanish Fork Canyon to Helper

-US-40, Silver Creek Jct.; Daniels Summit to Fruitland

-US-89, Logan Summit; Sardine Summit; Thistle to Long Valley Jct.

-US-189, Provo Canyon (Entire Route)

-US-191, WY Border to Vernal; Indian Canyon Summit

-SR-14, Cedar Canyon to Brian Head (Entire Route)

-SR-190, Big Cottonwood Canyon (Entire Route)

-SR-210, Little Cottonwood Canyon (Entire Route)

-SR-224, Kimball Jct. to Ontario Mine (Entire Route)

Tags
Summit County Weather
Ashton Edwards
KPCW Director of Digital Media
See stories by Ashton Edwards