Summit County Search and Rescue recovers body above Pinebrook neighborhood
Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing man in the Pinebrook neighborhood this morning.
The missing persons report came in at about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, and SAR located the man at 10:30 a.m. He was a Pinebrook resident in his mid-twenties.
Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was pronounced dead on the scene. A spokesperson said the the death is not considered suspicious and the public is not in danger.
Tuesday morning, witnesses reported seeing a SAR helicopter landing in upper Pinebrook.