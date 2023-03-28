Summit County Search and Rescue recovers body above Pinebrook neighborhood

The missing persons report came in at about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, and SAR located the man at 10:30 a.m. He was a Pinebrook resident in his mid-twenties.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was pronounced dead on the scene. A spokesperson said the the death is not considered suspicious and the public is not in danger.

Tuesday morning, witnesses reported seeing a SAR helicopter landing in upper Pinebrook.