LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Summit County

Summit County Search and Rescue recovers body above Pinebrook neighborhood

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 28, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT
jim olsen pinebrook helicopter search and rescue.jpg
Jim Olsen
/
Pinebrook
Summit County Sheriff's Office dispatchers sent responding officers to Canyon Drive Court in Pinebrook.

Summit County Search and Rescue responded to a report of a missing man in the Pinebrook neighborhood this morning.

The missing persons report came in at about 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, and SAR located the man at 10:30 a.m. He was a Pinebrook resident in his mid-twenties.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed he was pronounced dead on the scene. A spokesperson said the the death is not considered suspicious and the public is not in danger.

Tuesday morning, witnesses reported seeing a SAR helicopter landing in upper Pinebrook.

Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas