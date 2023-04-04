Summit County could bring bikeshare program in-house

Running the bikeshare program will require the county to hire a new program manager and two mechanics.

A third-party contractor, Bewegen Technologies, handled those jobs previously. When the county first partnered with Bewegen in July 2017, the program was the first all-electric bikeshare program in the United States.

Since the agreement between the county and contractor has expired, Bewegen has proposed a new contract which would cost a little under half a million dollars a year. But county staff believe bringing the operation in-house—leaving just IT and customer service to Bewegen—will save money in the long run.

Staff expect revenue from bikeshare sponsors like the Park City Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau and Intermountain’s LiVe Well Center to cover costs.

Although the county would be in the hole about $300,000 next year, staff estimate the program will earn that money back by 2026.

Because this move would require a budgetary change, it triggers a public hearing, so that’s what’s happening Wednesday.

There’s also a public hearing on an impact fee plan for the North Summit Fire Service District. Municipalities charge developers impact fees to cover the cost of providing services, like firefighting, to new developments.

The county council could vote on both items up for public hearings.

Items not up for action include interviews with applicants for various vacancies around the county.

The council also is scheduled to discuss a traffic study of the Silver Summit area. It’s part of the planning process for the proposed SIlver Summit County Services building and other county construction on the FJ Gillmor subdivision.

There are some more zoning technicalities to straighten out in that area too, so the county council may approve those, amend its 2023 work plan, appoint a new member of the Recreation Arts and Parks Advisory Committee and declare April “Parkinson’s Awareness Month.”