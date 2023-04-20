After 29 years, beloved Summit County public health worker receives ‘Silver Syringe’

Paskett received Utah’s Silver Syringe Thursday; it’s a state award recognizing healthcare workers for extraordinary contributions to immunization.

She retired from her position as Summit County’s Immunization Coordinator.

At the county council meeting Wednesday, Health Department Director Phil Bondurant said his office estimates Paskett has had 53,727 public health interactions, including everything from vaccinations to check-ups. That’s eight a day for 29 years.

“Jean exemplifies public service,” Bondurant said, “and especially exemplifies public health service.”

Dozens of her family, friends and colleagues showed up in person and online to support her at the council meeting, where her supervisor and Nursing Director Derek Moss read a proclamation in her honor.

“Whereas, Jean is known for her infectious laugh, empathy, rapport with clients, and ability to connect with community members and colleagues in a non-judgmental way,” the proclamation said.

Jenn Morrill / Summit County Health Department Jean Paskett stands with the Summit County Council after it unanimously passed a resolution recognizing her retirement and honoring her 29 years of employment.

The council passed the proclamation unanimously.

It said Paskett’s career spanned the H1N1 and COVID-19 pandemics and that she found the past three years to be the hardest of her whole 45-year career as a nurse.

“Yet she persevered and her efforts helped Summit County be a leader in the COVID response,” Moss said.

Paskett thanked her loved ones and colleagues Wednesday, who she said made her look good.

“I've worked with the best staff ever. They're wonderful, and I've loved what I've done,” she said. “And my husband has been such a good listening ear for me.”

She thanked her children and grandchildren, whom she plans to spend more time with in her retirement, enjoying the outdoors. She took great pride in her work.

“I feel like, every time I vaccinate somebody, I'm actually saving their lives,” Paskett said.

The hardest part about leaving the county health department, she said, is saying goodbye to the people.