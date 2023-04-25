Two in critical condition after icy car crash on SR 248

Three people were involved in the accident, which was caused by extremely icy road conditions, the fire district said. It occurred on SR-248 near the intersection with US-40.

A person in a passenger truck involved in the crash had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two other people were taken by the ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

“Please drive slow and watch for early spring black ice road conditions,” PCFD Battalion Chief Max Dosher said.