Summit County

Two in critical condition after icy car crash on SR 248

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:35 AM MDT
pcfd42523.jpg
Park City Fire District
/

The Park City Fire District responded to the two-car head-on collision around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Three people were involved in the accident, which was caused by extremely icy road conditions, the fire district said. It occurred on SR-248 near the intersection with US-40.

A person in a passenger truck involved in the crash had to be extricated from the vehicle. Two other people were taken by the ambulance to a hospital in critical condition.

“Please drive slow and watch for early spring black ice road conditions,” PCFD Battalion Chief Max Dosher said.

