Controlled burn scheduled in Summit Park Thursday morning

Alpine Forestry scheduled its first controlled burn of 2023 for Thursday, May 11, at 9 a.m.

“The burning is a form of fire mitigation designed to keep forests healthy and to prevent dangerous wildfires by safely removing excess fuels," Alpine Forestry co-owner David Telian said. "You may see smoke, flames, or glowing embers, but please do not report these controlled burns.

The company will be burning slash piles, which are made by stacking brush after thinning out a forest or other vegetation.