Prescribed burns begin along Mirror Lake Highway
U.S. Forest Service personnel are beginning to burn slash piles in the Uintas.
Crews are expected to begin burning on Friday, May 12, just above Soapstone Basin near Mirror Lake Highway mile marker 15.
Utah Fire Info said smoke will be visible from Mirror Lake Highway and surrounding areas.
Prescribed burns have several objectives: help aspen trees grow, improve the habitat for wildlife, and reduce hazardous fuels that cause wildfires.
The burning could continue through the end of June, depending on weather conditions.