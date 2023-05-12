© 2023 KPCW

Prescribed burns begin along Mirror Lake Highway

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM MDT
burn51223.jpg
Utah Fire Info
/
People should expect to see smoke from SR 150.

U.S. Forest Service personnel are beginning to burn slash piles in the Uintas.

Crews are expected to begin burning on Friday, May 12, just above Soapstone Basin near Mirror Lake Highway mile marker 15.

Utah Fire Info said smoke will be visible from Mirror Lake Highway and surrounding areas.

Prescribed burns have several objectives: help aspen trees grow, improve the habitat for wildlife, and reduce hazardous fuels that cause wildfires.

The burning could continue through the end of June, depending on weather conditions.

