Summit County

Controlled burns in Summit Park, Bear Hollow Monday

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 15, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT
The U.S. Forest Service says an ecosystem can become unhealthy without periodic fire. Trees can get stressed by overcrowding; fire-dependent species disappear; and flammable fuels build up and become hazardous.

Alpine Forestry is scheduled to begin burning slash piles in the Summit Park area Monday.

There are also planned burns in the Bear Hollow Dr. area (near the Enclave neighborhood) Monday in the Snyderville Basin.

People driving on I-80 or SR-224 may see smoke, but Alpine Forestry co-owner David Telian said there is no need to report it.

“The burning is a form of fire mitigation designed to keep forests healthy and to prevent dangerous wildfires by safely removing excess fuels,” Telian said.

“You may see smoke, flames, or glowing embers, but please do not report these controlled burns."

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta