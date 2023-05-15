Controlled burns in Summit Park, Bear Hollow Monday

There are also planned burns in the Bear Hollow Dr. area (near the Enclave neighborhood) Monday in the Snyderville Basin.

People driving on I-80 or SR-224 may see smoke, but Alpine Forestry co-owner David Telian said there is no need to report it.

“The burning is a form of fire mitigation designed to keep forests healthy and to prevent dangerous wildfires by safely removing excess fuels,” Telian said.

“You may see smoke, flames, or glowing embers, but please do not report these controlled burns."