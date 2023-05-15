U.S. 40 construction begins, prepare for traffic delays

The field of work includes U.S. 40 from state Route 248 at Quinn’s Junction south to the Wasatch County line.

Starting Monday, single lane closures will be in place in each direction from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

On Sunday, May 21, through Thursday, May 25, nightly single lane closures will be in effect for both directions starting as early as 6 p.m. Intermittent daytime lane closures are also planned.

The Route 248 northbound on and off ramps towards I-80 from Quinn’s Junction are scheduled to close overnight on May 22 and May 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The southbound ramps are expected to close overnight May 24 and May 25 from midnight to 6 a.m.

UDOT is working to replace concrete panels, which includes filling cracks and improving bridge joints. Crews will also fix striping and road signs as needed.

The project is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of August, with more lane closures expected throughout the summer.