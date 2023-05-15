© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Summit County

U.S. 40 construction begins, prepare for traffic delays

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 15, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT
udot51523.png
Utah Department of Transportation
/
A map of the project area.

Utah Department of Transportation crews will begin working on U.S. 40 this week, causing some traffic disruptions.

The field of work includes U.S. 40 from state Route 248 at Quinn’s Junction south to the Wasatch County line.

Starting Monday, single lane closures will be in place in each direction from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday.

On Sunday, May 21, through Thursday, May 25, nightly single lane closures will be in effect for both directions starting as early as 6 p.m. Intermittent daytime lane closures are also planned.

The Route 248 northbound on and off ramps towards I-80 from Quinn’s Junction are scheduled to close overnight on May 22 and May 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The southbound ramps are expected to close overnight May 24 and May 25 from midnight to 6 a.m.

UDOT is working to replace concrete panels, which includes filling cracks and improving bridge joints. Crews will also fix striping and road signs as needed.

The project is scheduled to be fully completed by the end of August, with more lane closures expected throughout the summer.

More information

Summit County
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta