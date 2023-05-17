© 2023 KPCW

Summit County

Former Park City School District student suspected in robbery, still at large

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM MDT
park_city_school_district_0.jpg
Park City School District
/

Summit County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a former Park City School District student accused of armed robbery.

The Park City School District sent a press release to parents shortly after noon Wednesday.

It said that a boy, who is under 18 and could be a former student, is suspected in a robbery committed Tuesday night in Summit County. No further details about the crime are public, except that it involved “what appeared to be a weapon.”

Even though he is still at large, according to the press release, there is no threat to staff or students.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation and search, declined to comment further because the suspect is a juvenile.

The Park City School District said it has upped security, including increasing the police presence at schools, but deferred to the sheriff’s office when asked for comment.

This is a developing story.

